Roddy Ricch unharmed following gunfire on music video set

A film shoot for a Roddy Ricch music video has ended in gunfire, with three people identified as victims.

The shooting took place on Sunday (February 21) at an Atlanta scrap yard, where Ricch and fellow rapper 42 Dugg were filming a music clip. It was initially unclear whether the artists were injured, but it was later confirmed by WSB-TV in Atlanta that neither was hurt.

Two victims ended up being treated for gunshot wounds, while another was hurt by debris. WSB-TV’s Steve Gehlbach also reported that one person was arrested for drug possession.

42 Dugg went on IG Live shortly after with Lil Baby to confirm he was fine.

“Y’all stop with that fake shit, man. We ain’t been around no gun shooting, none of that,” the rapper said.

42 Dugg went on IG live with Lil Baby to confirm he’s okay after 3 people were reportedly shot at his video shoot with Roddy Ricch earlier today in Atlanta.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8w5iNoIyCa — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) February 22, 2021

Elsewhere, DJ A-Tron, a friend of Ricch, confirmed that he was unharmed.

My nigga Roddy good, all the homies good 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 — A-Tron (@DJA_Tron) February 22, 2021

An eyewitness who was working as a medic on set told GSB-TV that the series of gunshots scattered approximately 50 people from the site.

“Everyone started running, trying to get out. Or take cover, lot of places to take cover in there,” the witness said.

“Anyone that was injured, I laid hands on ‘em to make sure they were OK. Just glad it wasn’t a lot worse then it could have been…could have been worse.”