Roger Waters accused of anti-semitism from comments in new interview

Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters has been accused of anti-semitism due to comments he made about Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson.

Waters has been criticised for comments he made while speaking with the Middle East Media Research Institute.

In the interview, Waters called Adelson “the puppet master pulling the strings of Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and what’s his name… the Ambassador [to Israel]…”

“And Sheldon Adelson is a right-wing fascist racist bigot who doesn’t understand the first thing about the idea that human beings might have rights,” he continued. “Sheldon Adelson believes that only Jews – only Jewish people – are completely human. That they are attached in some way…”

“[He believes that] everybody else on Earth is there to serve them. Sheldon Adelson believe this. I’m not saying Jewish people believe this. I am saying that he does, and he is pulling the strings. So he has this strange – he thinks – Biblical construct in his head, that somehow everything will be all right in the world if there is a Greater Israel, which takes up the whole historic Palestine and the Kingdom of Jordan — puts it all together and calls it Israel and gives it only to the Chosen People…”

Waters continued: “He is crazy. This is a crazy, crazy, crazy guy. Unfortunately. This crazy, crazy, crazy guy is also incredibly rich and has the tiny little – I nearly said the P-word that is used to describe the male genitals – prick of Donald Trump in his pocket.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Waters claimed that Israel should be held indirectly responsible for the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota last month, a killing that has sparked worldwide Black Lives Matter and anti-racism protests.

Waters claims that the Israeli Defense Forces invented the restriction technique of kneeling on necks, the technique that was used on George Floyd for nine minutes, leading to his death.

“That is an Israeli technique, taught to the militarised police forces of the U.S.A. by Israeli experts, who the Americans have been flying over to the United States, to teach them how to murder the blacks because they have seen how efficient the Israelis have been at murdering Palestinians in the occupied territories by using those techniques,” Waters said.

“And they are proud of it. They are proud of it. The Israelis are proud of it. They go: ‘Look how good we are at this, you can learn…'”