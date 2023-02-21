Roger Waters corrects “grubby little” article: “I love Dave Gilmour’s guitar solos”

Roger Waters has criticised a “grubby little” article that insinuated that he didn’t like the music of his former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour.

In a new piece by Stuart Maconie in The New Statesman titled ‘The war within Pink Floyd’, the author referenced Waters’ current project of re-recording the band’s iconic album ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’.

The article discussed the process, saying: “Parts of this will involve him removing, as quote in Spain’s El Pais newspaper, Gilmour’s ‘horrible guitar solos.'”

In a Facebook post Waters took exception to the quote, calling the story “the usual, shit stirring, ill informed nonsense” and criticising what he called the “unearned condescending authority” of the piece.

He wrote: “There is a crappy article in The New Statesman, written, if you can call it writing, by a chap called Stuart Maconie. It’s the usual, shit stirring, ill informed nonsense.

“However, there is, in the article, something upon which I need to set the record straight. When talking about a new recording I have made of ‘DSOTM’, he writes, with an unearned condescending authority, about the process of making this new recording, and I quote, ‘Part of this will involve him removing, as quoted in Spain’s El Pais newspaper, Gilmour’s ‘horrible guitar solos’.

“Now, I don’t know who he thinks he’s quoting when he says Gilmour’s ‘horrible guitar solos’ but it sure as shit ain’t me. I was there, I love Dave’s guitar solos on ‘DSOTM’, both of them, and on ‘WYWH’ and on ‘ANIMALS’ and on ‘THE WALL’ and on ‘THE FINAL CUT’.

“In my, albeit biased view, Dave’s solos on those albums, constitute a collection of some of the very best guitar solos in the history of Rock and Roll. So, Stuart Maconie, you little prick, next time, please check your copy with the subjects of your grubby little piece, before you go to print.”

Earlier this month Gilmour attacked Waters on Twitter, continuing a decades-long rift between the pair with claims of anti-Semitism.

It came after Waters conducted an interview with German newspaper Berliner Zeitung in which he discussed his views on Israel and the Russian-Ukraine war, among other topics.

Gilmour’s wife, the author Polly Samson, then shared a pointed tweet in which she accused Waters of being “antisemitic to [his] rotten core”, adding: “Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.” Gilmour then re-shared Samson’s tweet, adding that “every word [is] demonstrably true”.

Waters then responded, calling Samson’s comments “incendiary and wildly inaccurate” and saying he “refutes [them] entirely”.

Alongside the new re-recording of ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’, Pink Floyd will also release a 50th anniversary reissue of the album next month (March 24), which includes a live recording of the band’s 1974 Wembley Stadium gig.