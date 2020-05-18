GAMING  

Watch Roger Waters and his band perform ‘Mother’ from isolation

"'Mother' reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is"

By Jasper Bruce
Pink Floyd
Roger Waters attends the "Roger Waters Us + Them" Photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 06, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Roger Waters shared a rendition of Pink Floyd’s ‘Mother’ to Twitter yesterday (May 17).

In keeping with social distancing regulations, Waters and members of his touring band performed the cover from their respective homes.

Watch it below:

“Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world,” Roger Waters tweeted.

“Watching ‘Mother’ reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.”

Written by Waters in the late 1970s, ‘Mother’ originally appeared on Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’. It has since become a regular feature of Waters’ solo shows, often performed as an encore.

The new version of ‘Mother’ follows on from two covers Waters recorded in isolation last month. In April, he paid tribute to the late John Prine, sharing a cover of Prine’s track ‘Paradise’. Waters also shared a version of Victor Jara’s song ‘The Right To Live in Peace’.

Like most touring artists, Waters has been forced to postpone shows as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In March, he announced that his ‘This Is Not a Drill’ U.S. tour, which was scheduled for July, would instead take place in 2021.

“I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year,” Waters wrote on Twitter.

“Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it.”

