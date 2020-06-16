Roger Waters releases his ‘Us + Them’ concert film

Roger Waters has released his Us + Them concert film, which captures the Pink Floyd co-founder’s 2018 tour of the same name.

Comprised of footage from the four nights Waters and his band played at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in June 2018, as well as footage shot on location in the United Kingdom, the film also showcases the tour’s “state-of-the-art visual production and breath-taking sound.”

The film features a set list that spans Waters’ entire career, including ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’, ‘The Wall’, and ‘Animals’, in addition to his 2017 solo album ‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’.

Now, Waters has released ‘Us + Them’ to YouTube where you can buy or rent it. A physical version of the concert film, including Blu-ray, CD, and LP, will arrive October 2.

Take a look at a clip of ‘The Happiest Days Of Our Lives/ Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2 & Part 3’ below:

In April, Waters paid tribute to the late John Prine, sharing a cover of Prine’s song, ‘Paradise’.

Prine passed away on April 7 after contracting coronavirus in March. He was 73 and is survived by his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine.

Waters, best known as a co-founding member of Pink Floyd, uploaded the ‘Paradise’ cover to YouTube with the caption: “My friend John Prine died. This is his song, ‘Paradise’. Miss you, brother.”

Elsewhere, Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour is set to release ‘Yes I Have Ghosts’, his first new song in five years, as part of a new audiobook by best-selling author Polly Samson.

Gilmour and his wife Samson have collaborated for the release of the audiobook version of Samson’s A Theatre For Dreamers, which will be published by W.F. Howes on June 25 and feature original music written by Gilmour throughout.