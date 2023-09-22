Roger Waters shares new versions of ‘Speak To Me’ and ‘Breathe’ from ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux’

Roger Waters has shared new solo versions of Pink Floyd tracks ‘Speak To Me’ and ‘Breathe’ from his forthcoming re-recorded version of ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’.

The album – titled ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux’, is Waters’ full-length reimagining of the band’s iconic 1973 album, released next month to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

After sharing a version of ‘Time’ last month, he has now released two new previews of the album.

“The original ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition,” Waters said in a statement.

“But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80-year-old could bring to a reimagined version.

He added: “When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ to Gus [Seyffert] and Sean [Evans], we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought, ‘Isn’t that the whole point?’. I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time.”

Listen to the new versions of ‘Speak To Me’ and ‘Breathe’ below.

‘The Dark Side of the Moon Redux’ is set to arrive on October 6 via SGB Music – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Waters will showcase the album at two special live concerts at the London Palladium on October 8 and 9. Find any remaining tickets here.

Back in March, Waters’ former Pink Floyd bandmate Nick Mason revealed that he had already been shown various snippets of the upcoming LP, and hailed it as “absolutely brilliant”.