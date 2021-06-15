Roger Waters tells Facebook “no fucking way” after request to use ‘Another Brick In The Wall’ in new ad

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters gave a firmly negative response to Facebook’s request to use ‘Another Brick In The Wall’ in an upcoming ad for Instagram.

Speaking at a forum in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, as reported by Rolling Stone, Waters read out an email he claimed to have received from Mark Zuckerberg requesting the right to use the song.

“It’s a request for the rights to use my song, ‘Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2’ in the making of a film to promote Instagram,” Waters said.

The letter allegedly said that the team at Facebook “feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is”.

“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

“So it’s a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me,” Waters continued, “arrived this morning, with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money, and the answer is – fuck you! No fucking way!

“And I only mention that because it’s the insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything.”

“So those of us who do have any power,” he continued, “and I do have a little bit – in terms of control of the publishing of my songs I do anyway. So I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg.”

He went to call Zuckerberg “one of the most powerful idiots in the world” before saying, “how did this little prick, who started off by saying, ‘She is pretty, we’ll give her a 4 out of 5,’ ‘She’s ugly, we’ll give her a 1’ – how the fuck did he get any power in anything?”

Waters has recently found himself in dispute with ex-bandmate David Gilmour around Pink Floyd’s 1977 album ‘Animals’.

Waters claimed that Gilmour wanted the liner notes of the remastered album to be kept a secret so that Gilmour could allegedly “claim more credit…than is his due”.

Unsurprisingly, Gilmour has also recently poured cold water on rumours of a reunion of the band, saying in March, “It has run its course, we are done.”