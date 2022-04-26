Rogue Traders and Ben Lee lead line-up for Airlie Beach Festival Of Music 2022

The Airlie Beach Festival Of Music will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this November, taking place in the Whitsundays over three nights.

Heading up the first line-up announcement are Rogue Traders – the electro-pop band best known for their 2005 singles ‘Voodoo Child’ and ‘Watching You’, who are making their return after several years of inactivity. Lead vocalist Natalie Bassingthwaite was most recently seen in the Australian production of Alanis Morrisette‘s jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, playing the role of Mary Jane.

“It’s been such a strange time for everyone these past few years, but being able to finally get back on stage with the Rogues will be electric,” Bassingthwaite said in a statement.

“It’s been two years since we’ve performed together, so we’ll be bursting out of our seams to give the best show ever. We’ll play all the hits, so get prepared to sing and dance the whole way through.”

Joining the Rogue Traders will be singer-songwriter Ben Lee, who is readying a new studio album entitled ‘I’m Fun!’ and is set to perform his own headlining tour this June. Lee was originally booked to perform at the 2021 iteration of the festival, but was unable to travel from the United States due to ongoing travel restrictions at the time.

“For me, the live element of sharing music is what it’s all about,” he said. “You can survive without it, but life is infinitely more dull – it adds a colour to life when you’re able to get to a space with people and share.”

Other acts announced thus far include ’80s new wave band Mi-Sex, country singer-songwriter Bill Chambers (the father of Kasey Chambers) and The Superjesus frontwoman Sarah McLeod. The festival itself will run from Friday November 4 through to Sunday 6.

Three-day festival passes are available for purchase now via the festival’s website. More line-up announcements are imminent, with founder Gavin Butlin promising its best line-up to date.

“The Airlie Beach Festival of Music is renowned for having something for everyone across its three-day line-up and we are determined to make the 10th year exceptional, so keep watching this space,” he said.