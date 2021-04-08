Róisín Murphy announces details of new remix album ‘Crooked Machine’

Róisín Murphy has announced details of a new remix album called ‘Crooked Machine’ – listen to its first preview below.

The album will feature alternate versions of tracks from Murphy’s lauded 2020 album ‘Róisín Machine’, rearranged by Crooked Man, aka DJ Parrot.

‘Crooked Machine’ is set to arrive digitally on April 30, with a vinyl exclusive coming on June 11 for Record Store Day 2021.

The first preview of the album comes in the form of new track ‘Assimilation’, which reworks ‘Róisín Machine’ standout ‘Simulation’.

Listen to the track below.

Speaking of her collaboration with DJ Parrot, Murphy said: “Parrot doesn’t try to be ‘cool’, I reckon that’s the last thing on his mind. He makes music with a real sense of responsibility to the craft. He just cannot make rubbish music, he’d be too ashamed. So everything he is and everything he has learned, is put into everything he does.

“I think Crooked Machine is one of his greatest achievements so far. I left him and Fat Dave to their own devices on this and they have outdone themselves! I absolutely love it!! I think I prefer it to the original album, slightly less me and all the more ‘cool’ for it!”

Reviewing ‘Róisín Machine’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “Consider disco well and truly revived. Already in 2020 we’ve had Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware and Jessy Lanza nostalgically turning back the clock to a comparatively carefree pre-Covid time of mirrorballs and late night boogie-ing, creating records that could easily have fallen through a time capsule.

“Now, flamboyant Irish outsider Róisín Murphy is back to claim her throne as queen of the dancefloor, delivering a decade-in-the-making discofied album full of pulsating feel-good anthems. And it’s an instant classic.”