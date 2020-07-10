Roland Tings shares new single ‘First Wave’, announces EP of the same name

Melbourne producer Roland Tings, aka Rohan Newman, has shared a new single, ‘First Wave’, and announced a new EP of the same name.

The effervescent new track is a marked departure from Newman’s recent collaborative work, returning to the free-form structure of his earlier work as Roland Tings. Listen to it below:

In a Facebook post sharing the track, Newman said ‘First Wave’ was made “in what seems like another world, before all the upheaval of this year”.

“To me ‘First Wave’ is a reflection on what it’s like to experience a sense of lightness and freedom. I hope that it can bring a little bit of that into someone’s life.”

The producer wrote the new EP in a residence on Victoria’s south coast, where he drew inspiration from his surroundings.

“Being in the water gave me this sense of exhilaration that I hadn’t felt for a long time, and it carried over into the rest of my life,” Newman said.

“I was able to be still, to stop reaching for something I couldn’t quite grasp, and instead use the skills I had been developing since my first LP to transcend my perceived limits.”

The title track, according to Newman, is the “essence” of his newfound creative freedom. The EP will be released on August 14. The release follows Newman’s last studio album ‘Salt Water’, released late last year. It featured the singles ‘Up Close’, ‘Always Rushing’ and ‘Hiding In The Bushes’.

Since debuting the Roland Tings Moniker on the 2012 EP ‘Milky Way’, Newman has released three studio albums; his eponymous debut, ‘Each Moment a Diamond’ and ‘Salt Water’.