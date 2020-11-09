Rolling Blackouts CF, Alice Skye and more announced as Music Victoria Awards performers

The Music Victoria Awards has revealed the performers for this year’s in-person ceremony, scheduled for December.

Taking part in the ceremony are Victorian acts Alice Skye, Elizabeth, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Simona Castricum. All four artists are in the running for public-voted awards.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the awards would be split into two individual events. The live-streamed industry awards were handed out last month, with The Forum, The Gasometer Hotel and Golden Plains Festival all taking home gongs. One Of One co-founder Sarah Hamilton was also awarded the inaugural Outstanding Woman in Music Award.

The second half of the ceremony, taking place on December 9 at the Melbourne Recital Centre, will reveal the winners of the public-voted categories and some additional industry-picked awards. The two Hall of Fame inductees, Mary Mihelakos and the late Chris Wilson, will also be recognised.

While the guestlist is invite-only, the December ceremony will be broadcast on Channel 31 in Melbourne, as well as streamed on Music Victoria’s website.

In addition to the performing acts, other notable artists up for public-voted awards include Sampa The Great, Amyl and the Sniffers, Angie McMahon, Briggs, Sui Zhen and The Teskey Brothers.