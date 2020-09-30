News Music News

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever perform ‘Falling Thunder’ from home

The band were joined by singer Laura Jean

By Caleb Triscari
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Laura Jean performing 'Falling Thunder'
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared an at-home performance of their track ‘Falling Thunder’. The performance features Australian singer-songwriter Laura Jean, who sang on the original track.

Cheryl Waters, a DJ from US radio station KEXP, premiered the video earlier this morning (September 30). Watch the clip below:

‘Falling Thunder’ was lifted from Rolling Blackouts CF’s second studio album, ‘Sideways To New Italy’, released back in June. NME gave the album a four-star review upon its release, saying it “might sound like sun-splashed indie for good times, but there’s a great deal of angst buried within”.

The band have shared a number of performances throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including a performance of Deadstar’s ‘Deeper Water’ with Stella Donnelly for live-streamed music series The State of Music.

Ironically, in an interview with NME Australia earlier this year, bandmember Fran Keaney spoke about the group’s aversion to live-streamed performances. He claimed that they were “no substitute” for the band playing live.

“I’m generally a very positive person and I like to see the positive in things,” he said.

“[With] this one I was like, ‘No! We’re in a shit situation, let’s not try to sugarcoat it and find something’.”

Laura Jean, meanwhile, recently collaborated with Kurdish singer-songwriter Farhad Bandesh on the track ‘Friendship‘. The track was written while Bandesh was still detained on Manus Island.

