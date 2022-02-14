Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever forced to reschedule 2022 national tour a second time

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced significant changes to their 2022 Australian tour, rescheduling all dates to later this year.

In a press release today (February 14), tour organisers Frontier Touring advised the changes to the Melbourne outfit’s tour come as a result of the various COVID restrictions in place across the country.

The band, who have rescheduled this tour once before, were due to tour throughout February and March but now, with the exception of a show at Brisbane’s The Tivoli this weekend (Friday February 18), all tour dates have been rescheduled.

RBCF’s shows will now begin on Friday March 25 at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre, before moving off to Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and Hobart across April.

The outfit’s appearance in Fremantle at the Freo Social (originally scheduled for Friday March 18) has been postponed with a new date expected to be announced soon. Find all revised tour dates below.

Tour organisers said existing tickets would remain valid for the new shows however those unable to attend the new dates should submit a request for refund at their point of purchase.

The band said: “After extended hard times, we’re feeling very excited about these shows… Iron your best jeans, we’ve prepared a hot show and we’ll be putting on the ritz.”

RCBF recently announced details of their forthcoming album, ‘Endless Rooms’, due to land on May 6 via Ivy League/Sub Pop, dropping its latest single ‘The Way It Shatters’ earlier this month.

The third studio album is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Sideways To New Italy’, which upon its release, received a four star review from NME, who noted the release was of “the sound of a band excited to be in the studio together”.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s rescheduled 2022 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 18 – Brisbane, The Tivoli (unchanged)

MARCH

Friday 25 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

APRIL

Sunday 3 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Monday 4 – Sydney, Facotry Theatre

Tuesday 5 – Canberra, Kambri – ANU

Wednesday 6 – Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 7 – Hobart, Altar