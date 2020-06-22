Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever share music video for ‘Cameo’

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have released a music video for their latest single, ‘Cameo.’

The track comes from their recently-released second album, ‘Sideways To New Italy.’ It serves as the album’s fourth single. ‘Cars In Space’ premiered in February, and was followed by ‘She’s There’ and ‘Falling Thunder.’

Nick Mckk directed the video. He has previously worked on videos for Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and Jade Imagine.

Watch the video for ‘Cameo’ below:

In a statement, the band said they worked with McKk because they all share “a vision for earnest and the absurd.”

“This is our first video to feature skivvies, a wall of cardboard boxes and a human-powered rotating stage,” they said.

‘Cameo’ was released on June 4, a day before the release of ‘Sideways To New Italy’. At the time, Rolling Blackouts CF’s Fran Keaney said the song’s lyrics “were pieced together over about a year like a little puzzle.”

“I found the first pieces in Rushworth, and the last pieces in Darwin,” he said.

Upon its release, NME gave ‘Sideways To New Italy’ four stars, saying the band’s second studio album “might sound like sun-splashed indie for good times, but there’s a great deal of angst buried within.”

Recently, the band played alongside Stella Donnelly for virtual concert series The State of Music, performing a cover of Deadstar’s ‘Deeper Water’ in an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground.