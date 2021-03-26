Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever reschedule tour: “Restrictions are easing, but still not enough”

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have postponed their national tour, which had been due to kick off next month.

The band will now embark on their ‘Sideways To New Italy’ tour this November, in celebration of their 2020 album of the same name.

In a statement, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever said that while COVID-19 restrictions are easing nationwide, restrictions have not been loosened “enough for us to do a national tour in a way that is viable just yet”.

“We understand this is frustrating, for us most of all,” they said.

“Refunds are available if you can’t make it, or if you can, hold onto your tix for November.

“We’ve been waiting to launch this thing for a long time, we promise we’ll make it a November to remember. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for sticking with us. Cannot bloody wait”.

The date changes have prompted the band to reshuffle its support acts for some of the tour. Blank Realm will drop out of their Brisbane appearance and Hayley Mary will rain-check on her support slots in Sydney and Canberra.

All other support acts will remain the same, with Quivers joining Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever for their Hobart gig. Tickets to the tour are on sale now.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s ‘Sideways To New Italy’ tour dates are:

November

Friday 5 — Melbourne, The Forum

Thursday 11 — Hobart, Altar*

Friday 12 — Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 13 — Fremantle, Freo Social

Saturday 20 — Sydney, Factory Theatre

Sunday 21 — Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday 26 — Canberra, Kambri – ANU

Saturday 27 — Brisbane, The Tivoli

*indicates Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will perform both an early and late show.