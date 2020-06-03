GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever share new single ‘Cameo’

The fourth single taken from their upcoming album

By Eddy Lim
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever share new single 'Cameo'
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. Credit: Nick Mckk

Melbourne indie-rock outfit Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared their latest single, ‘Cameo’.

Listen to it below:

Advertisement

‘Cameo’ is the band’s fourth single lifted from their forthcoming full-length, ‘Sideways to new Italy’. The album is set to drop tomorrow (June 5) via Sub Pop.

“This is a love song. It’s about reaching through time portals,” said singer/guitarist Fran Keaney in a statement.

“The lyrics were pieced together over about a year like a little puzzle. I found the first pieces in Rushworth, and the last pieces in Darwin.”

New Italy is a village located near New South Wales’ Northern Rivers, where drummer Marcel Tussie is from.

Per a press statement, the band found inspiration in the idea of “people trying to find home somewhere alien”.

“I felt completely rudderless on tour,” Keaney said.

Advertisement

“It’s fun but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Who am I anymore?’ You feel like you’re everywhere and nowhere at the same time. And no one in particular.”

The Melbourne quintet are currently slated to play from an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the final episode of livestream series The State of Music. They’ll be joined by artists Stella Donnelly, Violent Soho, The Temper Trap and DMA’S.

Recently, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever performed early single ‘Angeline’ from isolation, which was first released in 2013.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.