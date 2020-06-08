Rolling Blackouts CF auction off signed vinyl for Aboriginal legal organisation

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are auctioning off a special test pressing of their latest album, ‘Sideways To New Italy’, in support of the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

The 12-inch vinyl is signed by the band and comes with a t-shirt and a personalised, signed thank you card.

At the time of publication, there have been 23 bidders with the highest bid at $203.50. The auction will be open for five days and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be given to the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service. Find the auction listing here.

Auctioning off this signed test pressing of Sideways to New Italy. All proceeds go to Vic Aboriginal Legal Service…. Posted by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on Sunday, June 7, 2020

‘Sideways To New Italy’ was released last Friday (June 5) and is Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever’s second studio album. NME Australia gave the album four stars, saying “the once-chipper Melbourne five-piece reflect on sombre notions of refuge and home – though, thankfully, the masterful guitar-pop remains”.

Rolling Blackouts CF celebrated their album launch with a special performance for the State of Music livestream, where they joined forces with Stella Donnelly. The pair covered Deadstar’s 1999 track ‘Deeper Water’ in an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground.