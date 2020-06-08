GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Rolling Blackouts CF auction off signed vinyl for Aboriginal legal organisation

The funds from the winning bid will go to the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service

By Debbie Carr
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announce new single and video
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, CREDIT: Peter Ryle

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are auctioning off a special test pressing of their latest album, ‘Sideways To New Italy’, in support of the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

The 12-inch vinyl is signed by the band and comes with a t-shirt and a personalised, signed thank you card.

At the time of publication, there have been 23 bidders with the highest bid at $203.50. The auction will be open for five days and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be given to the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service. Find the auction listing here.

Advertisement

Auctioning off this signed test pressing of Sideways to New Italy. All proceeds go to Vic Aboriginal Legal Service….

Posted by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on Sunday, June 7, 2020

‘Sideways To New Italy’ was released last Friday (June 5) and is Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever’s second studio album. NME Australia gave the album four stars, saying “the once-chipper Melbourne five-piece reflect on sombre notions of refuge and home – though, thankfully, the masterful guitar-pop remains”.

Rolling Blackouts CF celebrated their album launch with a special performance for the State of Music livestream, where they joined forces with Stella Donnelly. The pair covered Deadstar’s 1999 track ‘Deeper Water’ in an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.