Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Stella Donnelly to play empty cricket ground for The State of Music

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Stella Donnelly will perform from an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the sixth and final episode of livestream series The State of Music.

The performance will stream on the release day of Rolling Blackouts’ second album ‘Sideways to New Italy’ this Friday (June 5) from 7:30pm AEST via Youtube, Facebook and the Victoria Together website.

It was announced on Wednesday (June 3) alongside a lineup including DMA’S, Violent Soho, The Temper Trap, The Cat Empire, Frente and more.

The Cat Empire’s performance will be recorded at The Forum, while The Temper Trap are set to play with the Australian Children’s Choir. Frente’s show will see them take to an empty stage with Alice Skye, Allara, Olympia and Katy Steele.

This week’s special collaboration has a country tinge, with Brad Cox, Casey Barnes, The Mclymonts and Little Quirks.

The sixth episode will be hosted by radio personality Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald, with Jane Gazzo. It marks the end of “Series 1” for the program, but it’s unclear whether a second will be released.

The State of Music is a weekly live-streamed program curated, filmed and recorded by Mushroom in partnership with the Victoria Government’s Victoria Together initiative.

Last week saw performances from The Rubens, Something For Kate, and Lime Cordiale. A special Mother’s Day episode saw an all-female lineup, with performances from Missy Higgins and Vera Blue. Paul Kelly, Tim Minchin, Archie Roach, The Hoodoo Gurus, G Flip and many more have also participated in the series.