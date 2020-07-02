GAMING  

Watch Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s stripped-back cover of Hole’s ‘Malibu’

The Melbourne jangle rockers performed the cover as part of a Sirius XMU session

By Will Lavin
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announce new single and video
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, CREDIT: Peter Ryle

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared a cover of Hole‘s ‘Malibu’ – listen to it below.

The Melbourne jangle rockers – minus drummer Marcel Tussie – got together earlier this week for a Sirius XMU session, sharing a stripped-back rendition of the 1998 single that originally appeared on the Courtney Love-led band’s third album, ‘Celebrity Skin’.

Watch the band perform it below:

The band’s Hole cover comes after sharing a studio performance of ‘She’s There’ for the baked sessions music series earlier today (July 2).

Taken from their recently released second album ‘Sideways to New Italy’, which NME gave 4-stars in a review, it’s the first time the song has ever been played “live”.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are NME Australia‘s cover stars this month. In their interview with NME, songwriter-guitarist Fran Keaney spoke about why they had not done any live-streamed performances during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“[Livestreams are] no substitute for us. I’m generally a very positive person and I like to see the positive in things, but this one I was like, ‘No! We’re in a shit situation, let’s not try to sugarcoat it and find something’,” he explained.

Band member Tom Russo added that their three-guitar setup made matters more difficult.

“A full band like us…it works really well for some people, where again you’ve got a great voice and a single instrument or something where for us playing into an iPhone would have just been a mess,” he said.

The band have since pursued other methods of performing virtually, including the baked session and a cover of Deadstar’s underground hit ‘Deeper Water’ in an empty Melbourne Cricket Ground for the online livestream series, The State Of Music.

