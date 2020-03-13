Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced a free Sydney show this weekend after their show supporting Pixies was cancelled.

The Melbourne band will play an 18+ show at The Vic on the Park this Sunday (March 15). Special guests will be present, with doors at 6pm.

The Vic on the Park was where Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever played their first show in Sydney “to no one”, they quipped in a statement.

“We’re extremely gutted that the Pixies shows on the Sydney Opera House steps with us and RVG supporting aren’t going ahead,” RBCF wrote in a statement.

“To cheer ourselves up we’ve hustled up a last minute free show. Returning to Vic on the Park Hotel where we played our first ever Sydney show in 2015 to no one [pictured in the flyer below]… Come help us improve on this turnout. Doors at 6 with special guests.”

The band ended their statement by emphasising, “Stay home if you’re sick.”

See the flyer via the band’s Instagram account here:

Pixies announced yesterday (March 12) that they would be postponing the remainder of their Australian tour dates due to coronavirus concerns. The band had already played a few shows in Australia, including a headline slot at Victorian festival Golden Plains.

Yesterday, a Golden Plains attendee tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson for the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services told NME Australia yesterday that the “outdoor nature” of Golden Plains meant “the risk of transmission is low”. More details on the case are expected today.

Many promoters are continuing to pull the plug on festivals, tours and concerts in light of the global coronavirus outbreak. Earlier today (March 13), Download Festival Australia announced its cancellation after headliner My Chemical Romance postponed their appearance in Australia and New Zealand.