Rolling Loud addresses Kid Cudi bottle-throwing incident: “Share the love and be respectful to everyone”

Rolling Loud has issued a statement after Kid Cudi cut his headline set short on Friday (July 22) due to people throwing bottles and other objects at him.

The rapper, who filled in for Kanye West at the last minute, was so angered by some fans’ behaviour that he walked off stage approximately 30 minutes into his set.

“Rolling Loud is a family,” the festival’s statement read. “Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2!”

West pulled out of Rolling Loud Miami with less than a week’s notice and with no public explanation.

Ye and Cudi were formerly close friends and collaborators but have had a tumultuous relationship since the mid 2010s. They fell out again earlier this year supposedly due to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, the current partner of West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The ongoing feud appears to have spilt out into the crowd during Cudi’s set. According to Consequence people in the audience repeatedly interrupted Cudi by chanting West’s name and throwing objects toward the stage.

JUST IN: Kid Cudi walks off stage after people kept throwing things at him during his Rolling Loud set pic.twitter.com/jy8V62O3mO — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 23, 2022

Shortly after Cudi’s walkout Ye made a surprise appearance during Lil Durk‘s set on a nearby stage for their recent Cardi B collaboration ‘Hot Shit’. They also performed ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1′ – watch footage here.

Announcing the cancellation of West’s bill-topping set last week, Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler said in a joint statement: “We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022.

“We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best.”

