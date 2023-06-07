Romy announces new album ‘Mid Air’ with romantic single ‘Loveher’

Romy has announced a new album, ‘Mid Air’, and shared the romantic single ‘Loveher’. Check out the track below.

‘Mid Air’ marks the first solo album to be released by the singer-songwriter — who is most well known for her work in The xx. It also features production from Stuart Price and Fred Again.., as well as a guest appearance from fellow bandmate, Jamie xx.

“Mid Air is an album about celebration, sanctuary and salvation on the dance floor. It’s an album that deals with love, grief, relationships, identity and sexuality and is a love letter to the queer clubs where Romy found community and connection,” the press release said of the release.

Advertisement

“It’s a coming-out album in a way, although she came out in her personal life a long time ago, but it’s also a coming-through album – through grief and heartache, towards euphoria.”

Set for release on September 8 via Young, Romy has also shared her latest single ‘Loveher’, which also serves as the opening track for the album.

Produced by Fred Again.., the track captures the same atmosphere as depicted in the full album — something the artist described as “emotional music to dance to”. It also contains a message of self-love and acceptance in its lyrics, as the singer hails the track as a declarative pop song about the intimacy of falling in love with a woman.

“Fred asked me, who could this be for?” Romy said, explaining the message behind the new track. “and I tentatively said… ‘maybe me?’” Check out the single below and pre-order the album here.

In recent months Romy has shared two other singles which will also feature on the forthcoming album. The first of which was ‘Strong’, another collaboration with Fred Again.., and the second was the electronic dance hit ‘Enjoy Your Life’ — a feel-good anthem that saw Romy collaborate with bandmate Jamie xx.

Advertisement

As per the new details of the album, Romy is also set to release a collaboration with Beverly Glenn-Copeland in the title track. Check out the tracklist below.

The tracklist for ‘Mid Air’ is:

1. ‘Loveher’

2. ‘Weightless’

3. ‘The Sea’

4. ‘One Last Try’

5. ‘DMC’

6. ‘Strong’ ft. Fred Again..

7. ‘Twice;

8. ‘Did I;

9. ‘Mid Air’ ft. Beverly Glenn-Copeland

10. ‘Enjoy Your Life’

11. ‘She’s on My Mind’

Having already debuted her live show at Coachella this year, Romy is set to make numerous festival appearances this summer, kicking off with a set at Spain’s Off Sonar festival next week (June 16).

From there, the musician — whose full name is Romy Madley Croft — will also perform at this year’s Glastonbury on June 26, before heading to Europe for shows in Holland, Belgium, Romania, France, Japan and Sweden for gigs across July and August. She will then return to the UK on August 28, for a performance at All Points East.

Back in January, Romy offered an update on her long-awaited debut release, sharing that it was “very close” to being finished. She also shared her debut solo single ‘Lifetime’ in September 2020, although this track will not appear on the upcoming album.

In a four-star review of the single, NME hailed the single as a track that “ begs to be blasted across sticky basement dancefloors”.

“Her new solo song ‘Lifetime’ appears to draw liberal influence from ’90s Eurodance icons La Bouche, Haddaway and Culture Beat, and puts forward a message of togetherness,” it read. “Put simply: it’s a masterclass in pandemic pop.”