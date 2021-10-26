Romy Hoffman releases new EP ‘Cosm’

Australian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Romy Hoffman has released a new solo EP, ‘Cosm’.

The EP has been put out under the mononym of Romy – not to be confused with Romy Madley Croft of The xx‘s solo project of the same name. It serves as the follow-up to Hoffman’s debut album as Romy, 2019’s ‘Celluloid Self’. The four-track EP features additional production by former LCD Soundsystem and Melvins member David Scott Stone, with the main songwriting and production helmed by Hoffman herself.

Listen to the EP below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, Hoffman describes the ‘Cosm’ EP as “peace-love-and-darkness pop”.

“It’s like ’90s era Nine Inch Nails meets The Hacker and Miss Kittin,” she said.

In her native Australia, Hoffman is best known for her time under the moniker of Macromantics. The hip-hop project saw Hoffman release one album, 2006’s ‘Moments in Movement’, which was nominated for the J Award that year. Hoffman was also a member of Ben Lee‘s first band, Noise Addict.

Since relocating to Los Angeles, Hoffman has continued to pursue industrial and electronic dance music with the Romy project. She has also formed the post-punk band Agender, who released the single ‘Astro Tarot’ earlier this year.