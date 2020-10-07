Romy Madley Croft confirms The xx will return: “There’s more xx music to come for sure”

Romy Madley Croft has confirmed that The xx will return in the future, saying in a new interview that “there’s more xx music to come for sure”.

The guitarist and vocalist is currently focusing on her solo material, and last week shared the single ‘Lifetime’.

Speaking in a new interview with Apple Music’s Matt Wilkinson, Romy said that ‘Lifetime’ was a “more instantaneous” type of release than what she’s used to doing with The xx, given that she released the song ahead of finishing her debut solo album (“I do have quite a lot of songs, but I don’t have the whole album finished yet,” she added).

Advertisement

Asked about the future of The xx, Romy clarified that she, Jamie xx and Oliver Sim would reunite as The xx in the future following the completion of their respective solo projects.

“I got some messages and stuff from people saying: ‘What’s happened to The xx?’ And I just wanted to be clear with that and just say we love each other and we’re making more music together for sure,” Romy explained.

“But it’s nice to just encourage each other to do something different, and like I said, just learn and bring something new back. And also I like being able to just see Oliver and Jamie do something from afar and be inspired by that.

“We’ve only ever worked so closely together, it’s quite nice to see them from a distance and see how they work alone and I think it’s a good thing. But don’t worry, there’s more xx music to come for sure.”

Romy added that she’ll be looking to bring “a bunch of new skills” from her time as a solo artist to The xx when they reunite.

Advertisement

“I think for me the idea of and the draw to doing a solo project is to learn a bunch of new skills to bring back to The xx and to have a different role, or just mix it up,” she said.

“I think it’s really important to keep learning and keep curious, or for me anyway, and that’s how I ended up going on a journey to do pop song writing and be in some situations that I honestly found so uncomfortable. But there was something inside me that was like: ‘I really want to do this.'”

Speaking about ‘Lifetime’ upon its release, Romy explained that her intention with the track, which was written and recorded during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, “is to celebrate life, togetherness, to appreciate the moment before it’s gone”.