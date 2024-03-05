Romy on being back in the studio with The xx: “We’re up for trying new things but it sounds like us”

Romy has spoken to NME about being back in the studio with The xx, and revealed if she has plans for more solo material. Watch our interview above.

The dance artist spoke to NME on the red carpet of the 2024 BRIT Awards, where she was nominated in the Best British Dance Act category on the night. The nod arrived on the heels of her recent solo album ‘Mid Air’, which marked her debut LP away from The xx.

On the red carpet, Romy was asked for an update on the statement she shared with NME at Beyond The Valley festival in December – which saw her confirm that she was working on new material with the band.

“We’ve been in the studio since I last spoke to NME and we’re in the studio again next week, so we’re meeting up regularly,” she told us at the BRITs. “It’s been really good. I think we’ve all spent time apart and it’s healthy to miss each other.”

Romy added: “We’re just keeping it really open and we’re up for trying new things, but it sounds like us. That’s all I can say right now.

“We’ve learned a lot from our different solo projects and it’s cool to learn from each other again. We grew up together and we had a lot of experiences, but to then have time apart and learn new skills, get new musical ideas and experiences and compare them… it’s been a healthy break.”

If the work with The xx materialises into a full album, it would mark their fourth studio LP and follow on from the trio’s 2017 record ‘I See You’.

In her time away from the group, Romy shared her debut album ‘Mid Air’ – which saw her join forces with Fred Again.., Madonna collaborator Stuart Price and her bandmate Jamie xx.

It was given a glowing five-star review by NME, and described as “a nostalgic but box-fresh dance album that taps into a deep well of feeling”.

“It’s been amazing. You never know how it’s going to go [when] trying something new,” she told NME at the BRITs when asked what it was like to receive such a positive response. “It’s been so fun to get out of my comfort zone.”

As for whether fans can expect to see any more solo material going forward, Romy hinted that she is already planning on releasing more, although it may not be in the form of a full album quite yet.

“I’d love to keep making more music! I think now I’m really inspired by how the musicians I admire release music, whether it’s an EP or a standalone single,” she told NME. “So I’ve got some more new music coming soon…”

Earlier this year, Romy added a ‘Club Mid Air’ London date to her upcoming string of US, UK and international shows. Taking place at The Roundhouse on April 11, the date comes after shows in Los Angeles and New York at the end of March, and ahead of shows in Buenos Aries and Santiago in April. Visit here for tickets.

She has also been added to the bill for Field Day 2024, alongside Justice, PinkPantheress and 2ManyDJs. Visit here to buy tickets.