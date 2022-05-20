RONA. shares debut EP ‘Closure’ with new music video for ‘Feel It Too’

Kaytetye woman and producer RONA. has today (May 20) released her debut EP, ‘Closure’ with a new music video for the song ‘Feel It Too’.

The track is the last to be released from RONA.’s three-track EP, and received a music video from director Bonny Scott. The video was filmed on Arrernte Country, and pairs RONA.’s meditative electronics with shots of the surrounding landscape.

In a statement, Scott said the video for ‘Feel It Too’ is “centred around young people expressing themselves and having fun, set in amongst the beautiful landscapes of the central desert.” Watch it below.

Advertisement

The song follows RONA.’s earlier singles ‘TIOLI’ and title track ‘Closure’, the latter featuring vocals from Eastern Arrernte knowledge custodian Helena Buzzacott. Aiming to explore connection and community, RONA. – real name Rona Glynn-McDonald – said in a statement that the EP arose from “pushing to create more and do more.”

“[‘Closure’] was written in a moment where I was beginning to recognise that stillness and connection is more important. It articulates these moments through a melodic and euphoric journey of place and memory,” she said.

The release coincides with RONA.’s announcement of her first-ever headline performance in Naarm/Melbourne. Billed in the past alongside the likes of Flume and Tornado Wallace, RONA. will make her headline debut in the city next month when she launches ‘Closure’ at Colour club on June 4. Get tickets here.

Advertisement

Later in the year, RONA. will share the stage with RÜFÜS DU SOL – alongside fellow support acts Jon Hopkins and Luke Alessi – as part of the trio’s ‘Surrender’ tour of Australia and New Zealand from November to December. Tickets are available here. She will also perform at Falls Festival.