Ronnie Radke responds to Spiritbox dropping out of Falling In Reverse tour

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke has responded to Spiritbox dropping out of their scheduled tour dates with the band.

Last week, Spiritbox confirmed they had pulled out of opening for six dates on Falling In Reverse’s ‘Popular Monstour’ tour this summer.

While they did not specify the reason for the cancellation, the decision came amid ongoing controversy relating to Radke’s behaviour.

The polarising musician has faced allegations of abuse, rape, assault and transphobia in the past, all of which he has consistently denied. He previously spent two-and-a-half years in prison for battery from 2008-2010.

“We have withdrawn from the 6 shows we were scheduled to perform on the Popular Monstour,” Spiritbox wrote on social media.

Our Last Night were then announced to perform in Spiritbox’s place. Though Radke did not initially comment on the reason for the drop out, a fan replied: “I’m sure people assumed you were gonna talk trash about them for dropping off the tour. It ruins things for certain people because they wanted drama so bad.”

Radke then responded: “Could never talk trash, Courtney [LaPlante] and rest of them are so sweet, I feel sorry for them as some of their fans are awful.”

Since the announcement of the tour, Radke was subject to further controversy after being accused of assault. After Loudwire reported on comments Radke had made on TikTok about cancel culture, a woman retweeted their post on Twitter and asked: “should we hold him accountable for throwing me against a van and choking me eight years ago or is that too long ago? please advise”.

Radke screenshotted the woman’s comments and fiercely denied the allegations, writing: “.@BriiMonster you are 8 foot 7 looking in that pic saying I threw your ass against a van you lying ass fucking bitch I do not play with the false shit I’ll take every last cent from you. you cannot stand that I’m doing good why do you need this kind of attention”. [via The Pit]. The tweet, however, has since been deleted.

Last year, Radke made comments on TikTok that were perceived as transphobic, saying: “show me one person over the age 19 that calls themselves they them” and adding “billions of people do not call themselves they them, it’s gone too far”.

Back in 2015, Radke was accused of rape by a 25-year-old woman, but he denied the allegations and subsequently sued the accuser for defamation. He was also arrested for domestic abuse against his then-girlfriend Sally Watts in 2012, but the charge was dismissed.