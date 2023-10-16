Ronnie Wood talks Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’: “These songs are explosive”

As they prepare to release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has spoken to NME about the “explosive” new songs, his final meeting with late drummer Charlie Watts and who’d play who in a biopic of the band. Watch the full video interview above.

Wood, alongside Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, announced ‘Hackney Diamonds’ during a live press conference at the Hackney Empire in London last month. Lead single ‘Angry’ was also unveiled, as well as the video which sees Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney driving around West Hollywood in a vintage, open-top Ford Mustang. The full album comprises 12 tracks (all co-written by Jagger and Richards, except for a cover of Muddy Waters’ blues standard ‘Rollin’ Stone’) and is out on October 20 via Polydor.

For the new project, the Stones drafted in a host of big name musicians – with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder featuring on gospel epic ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’, Paul McCartney playing bass for punk-y rocker ‘Bite My Head Off’, and original bassist Bill Wyman (who left in 1993) appearing on fast-paced jam ‘Live By The Sword’. Elton John can also be heard on piano during ballad ‘Get Close’, as well as ‘Live By The Sword’.

Watts, who joined the band in 1963 when they covered R&B classics on London’s club circuit, passed away in 2021 following a short illness. He played drums on two tracks, ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Live by the Sword’, which had been worked on prior to his death. Steve Jordan, hand-picked by Watts as his successor, appears on the rest of the album.

Speaking about the difference between the two drummers, Wood said: “The best way I can describe it is: Charlie was a firework display with lots of bangs and Steve Jordan is like a bomb going off. We needed that extra push [to get the album done].”

NME: Hello Ronnie. This is the first album since Charlie Watts died – was his presence felt in the studio?

Wood: “Oh yeah, all the time. I was the last one to see Charlie in the hospital, in London, before he died. He said, ‘I want to get out of this bloody place, but until I do, will you please make sure that Steve Jordan carries the flag for me?’ And, I said, ‘Don’t worry about that. We’ve got you covered.’ Then he said, ‘Alright. Now get out so I can watch [Italian jockey] Frankie Dettori on the TV!’ He loved the horse racing, did Charlie.”

You’ve got the original Stones rhythm section back together on ‘Live By The Sword’, Charlie and Bill Wyman…

“It was [producer] Andrew Watt’s idea. We had this track with Charlie’s drums on it. None of us were there when Bill actually did his thing. But Andrew said he had so much fun with him. He closed the studio for him.”

What was it like playing with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder on ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’?

“She was just sitting on the floor, singing along with Mick. A rough vocal, you know. And Mick said: ‘That sounds pretty good. Do you wanna make a go of it?’ She said, ‘Yeah.’ ‘Well, come on then – stand up and let’s go and work it out together!’ To see it all take shape was very rewarding.”

And what about getting Paul McCartney on ‘Bite My Head Off’?

“The school boy! He was so happy. He actually played on two tracks, one which we’ve got up our sleeve for, you know, more music to come because we cut about 23 songs and we only picked the first 12.”

So it might not be another 18 years until the next album?

“I don’t think it will be that long.”

What did the other tracks sound like?

“Well, Stones tracks evolve but they’ve either got the essence when we first hit the song or they haven’t. Some of the songs were a little hesitant. We need to look at them again. That’s the way you make good music – to mould it like a clay model. You know, the car out of stone like Michelangelo.”

How many of the new songs are you going to play live?

“That’s the next thing. Next week, we’re going to see how they translate live. I have complete faith. We could play the whole album, you know what I mean? But [Mick and Keith] will go, ‘Oh no Ron, that’s so ambitious’. We’re not gonna forget the back catalogue. There are certain songs, ‘Paint It, Black’ and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, that have got to be played. We’re only making room for, say, three or five songs.”

And what about Glastonbury, would you headline again?

“Me, I’d love it. I think it’s a must. If not next year, then… If not the Stones then the Faces. It’ll be me, Rod [Stewart] and [drummer] Kenney [Jones]. That’s not out of the question, you know. I know they want to do it…”

How are Mick and Keith getting along these days?

“I think they’re more friendly now than ever. And it’s a wonderful thing to see all my bloody efforts have paid off!”

You’ve been the childminder of the Rolling Stones really, haven’t you?

“In the ‘80s and ‘90s when the whole thing could have folded, I said, ‘No, I’m not letting this institution crumble. You guys are going to get together, talk and sort it out.’ And they did and it’s still going on. They’re still bickering and stuff. But it’s in a loving way, you know, a creative way.”

Is there a Rolling Stones biopic on the horizon?

“The iron has been in the fire for many years. [There’s been] different approaches to it. I always leave that to the original members, you know. I’m not going to interfere. I let Keith and Mick talk about that.”

Fans have been suggesting Harry Styles would make a good Mick…

“Oh I thought he’d play me! Harry’s my mate! I suppose he has that kind of fire but I don’t think anybody has the cheek that Mick used to have – and still has. I mean, he’s got more front than Harrods.”

Are there any young bands you think are carrying the torch for rock’n’roll?

“I haven’t seen many live bands for a long time. Lots of people tell me about The 1975. I know Arctic Monkeys play a lot. They’re always at Glastonbury. There’s a lot of music to be grabbed out there and I just hope more people play live like we do.”

‘Hackney Diamonds’ is released on October 20 via Polydor