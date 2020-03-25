Ronnie Wood shares advice for recovering addicts during coronavirus lockdown

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has shared advice for recovering addicts who are self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis.

The star has been sober since 2010, and discussed his struggles with addiction last year in new documentary Ronnie Wood: Somebody Up There Likes Me.

Now, sharing a new video message to Twitter, Wood has given advice to any recovering addicts unable to make rehab meetings or keep good practices going while self-isolating at home.

In the video, Wood holds up the book Keep It Simple: Daily Meditations for Twelve-Step Beginnings and Renewal, which he calls “one of my books that help me get through every day” and proceeds to read a passage from.

This reading on hope has helped me get through tough days, I hope it helps you too🙏#CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/9UympYFgXm — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) March 24, 2020

“I will share my hope for the future with myself, my higher power, and my friends,” Wood read. “I will also share this with someone who has lost hope. Now, if anything, we have tended to be people who have wanted it all now. To hope is not to demand.

“Maybe we were a bit demanding. Maybe we were a bit impatient. Maybe that’s why we had such little hope. Hope is believing good will come, even in bad times; hope is knowing that ‘this too shall pass.’

“Hope is knowing that no matter how afraid we are, our higher power will be with us. Hope is knowing we never have to be alone again. It is knowing that time is on our side. Hope is giving up control. Hope is knowing we never had control in the first place. I hope this helps you get through another day.”

The Rolling Stones have had to postpone their upcoming ‘No Filter’ tour dates. The band were set to play across the US and Canada this summer.

Keep up to date with every cancelled gig, tour and festival due to the coronavirus crisis here.