Ros Bandt to receive top honour at 2020 Art Music Awards

Internationally renowned composer and sound artist Ros Bandt has received the highest honour at this year’s Art Music Awards.

At the virtual ceremony on September 8, Bandt will be awarded the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music in recognition of her 40-year commitment to inter-disciplinary work.

Bandt has created unique works across the sound sculpture and installation mediums, approaching acoustic spaces and great landscapes to create pioneering work in her field.

In a press statement, Bandt said, “I am honoured and privileged to receive this award. It belongs to all Australians, old and new, who have dared to ‘sound spaces’ together in this ancient, sung land.

“Let’s keep divining a new uncharted music together, courageously weaving stories and songs of difference as they evolve through compassion and understanding, listening to each other and being guided by the ancient wisdom of Indigenous elders on whose land we are living.”

The performance program for this year’s ceremony will include four of the award finalists, Robin Fox and Erkki Veltheim, percussionist Louise Devenish and bassist Linda May Han Oh.

In July, APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre announced the 2020 Art Music Awards would go ahead in an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Art Music Awards will stream live on YouTube at 7pm AEST, Tuesday September 8.