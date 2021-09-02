Rosalía collaborates with Tokischa on new single ‘Linda’

Rosalía has collaborated with Dominican rapper Tokischa on the new song ‘Linda’.

The track arrived yesterday (September 1) with a music video directed by Raymi Paulus.

Produced by LeoRD, the energetic dembow track sees the duo trading breezy verses over the beat, which melds Tokischa’s flow with Rosalía’s brand of flamenco pop.

Its music video shows them partying in various locations: an underground club, a tunnel with police cars, and a rain-drenched street party. Watch it below.

In a press release, Rosalía spoke enthusiastically about collaborating with Tokischa, whom she described as a “strong and indispensable woman, who doesn’t conform to any molds”.

“I admire her because she is unapologetically herself and doesn’t try to be a role model,” she continued. “This song came together in [Dominican Republic city] Los Guandules, where I was inspired by and felt the affection of its generous people who are filled with creativity. Viva dembow and viva la República Dominicana!”

The duo talked with Zane Lowe about ‘Linda’ on Apple Music 1, where Rosalía shared about her experience making a dembow track. Dembow is a style of reggaeton popular in the Dominican Republic, where Tokischa hails from.

“It comes from us wanting to do dembow when I [had] never done it, it’s the first time and I’m very happy that you, Toki, pushed me to try something new,” she said, per Stereogum, addressing the rapper.

According to Rosalía, the track was also recorded in four hours.

“Yeah, it was fast and it was great,” Tokischa added. “The final product was so much fun. Making it and then listening to it was like the party and then the after party. It felt like a dream actually.”

‘Linda’ is the latest in a string of recent collaborations by Rosalía. She has recently worked with Billie Eilish (‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’), Bad Bunny (‘La Noche de Anoche’), and Oneohtrix Point Never (‘Nothing’s Special’).

In August, Tokischa released a collaborative track with J Balvin titled ‘Perra’.

Last December, Rosalía revealed that work on her sophomore album is close to being finished.