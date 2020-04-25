Rosalía covers Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean and more on Instagram karaoke session

Rosalía treated fans to a live karaoke session on Thursday (April 23), streamed via Instagram and featuring covers of some of pop’s very biggest names.

Beginning with a rendition of Lola Flores’ 1962 flamenco classic ‘A Tu Vera’, the Spanish pop superstar went on to cover the likes of Beyoncé’s ‘Halo’, Dua Lipa‘s ‘Don’t Start Now’, Daddy Yankee‘s ‘Gasolina’, Christina Aguilera‘s ‘Beautiful’ and Ariana Grande‘s ‘God Is A Woman’ among others.

Woke up to see Rosalía calling Xtina the best voice in the world OMFG this gave me all the serotonin i needed for an entire week 😭 pic.twitter.com/VlVeO8dCtE — ً (@xtinaspipe) April 24, 2020

Rosalía cantando A tu vera es una barbaridad punto as simple as that pic.twitter.com/nMjoDpPdqE — ☄️☄️☄️ (@_vtXO) April 23, 2020

Rosalia sing frank ocean just hits different yk… pic.twitter.com/uHWgres2Bp — jaime (@balandraboy01) April 24, 2020

Rosalía's the best singer of this generation without even trying, how does she do itpic.twitter.com/xprxdcFsXI — Agus | Fetch The Bolt Cutters (@Agus_Santaa) April 23, 2020

During a version of Billie Eilish‘s ‘When The Party’s Over’, meanwhile, Rosalía tagged the singer and her brother Finneas and asked them to send over vocals for their long-mooted collaboration.

.@Rosalia tells @BillieEilish to send over the vocals for their long-awaited collaboration while singing her songs on Instagram. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/ZiISgG12jI — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) April 23, 2020

.@rosalia covered @billieeilish today and everyone I know needs to have access to this double angel blessing. To me, this is a hug from the music gods. pic.twitter.com/5Wlv62LdGq — Cristina de la Riva (@cristinadlr27) April 24, 2020

The Spanish pop star first spoke about her team-up with the ‘Bad Guy’ singer in March of last year, saying that she “couldn’t wait” to finish the track.

Earlier this month she gave an update while speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, revealing that the song’s completion was “getting quite closer”, and that she’d been working on it during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

She continued: “I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to send me the vocals and the ideas that she wants to add because we are there. So Billie… I hope that Billie sends me her thing.”

During her karaoke stream, Rosalía also revealed a box of merchandise and a handwritten message of support that was sent to her by Dua Lipa.

Rosalía shares a note and merchandise that was sent to her by Dua Lipa via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/3ygkmbpvHV — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 23, 2020

She also recently featured in Lady Gaga’s all-female playlist ‘Women of Choice’. Also included were the likes of Charli XCX, Grimes and Haim.