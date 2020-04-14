The Spanish pop star first spoke about her team-up with the ‘Bad Guy’ artist in March of last year, saying that she “couldn’t wait” to finish the track.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 earlier today (April 14), the singer revealed that the song’s completion was “getting quite closer”, and that she’d been working on it during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“During these two last weeks I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab,” Rosalía explained. “I think it’s getting quite closer. I think that the arrangements… I think that yesterday I finished the arrangements.”

She continued: “I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to send me the vocals and the ideas that she wants to add because we are there. So Billie… I hope that Billie sends me her thing.”

Earlier in 2019, Eilish told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac that she’d been working with Rosalía. “In that session, I sang some notes I have never even thought about!” Eilish said of recording the song’s vocals.

“[Rosalía] knows what she wants, it’s very refreshing… I was like, ‘Wow, you’re the only person I’ve met who’s really like this’.”

Eilish added: “It was dope to work with her. [She’s] the nicest girl, oh my god.”

Rosalía, meanwhile, recently featured in Lady Gaga’s all-female playlist ‘Women of Choice’. Also included were the likes of Charli XCX, Grimes and Haim.

In other news, Billie Eilish has discussed the treatment she’s received from Instagram trolls. “I can’t win. I cannot win,” she said.

Speaking of a previous instance of negative comments around her appearance, which followed a picture of her wearing a tank top, Eilish explained: “I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualised and wear this?!’”