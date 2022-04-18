Rosalía announces huge world tour

Rosalía has today (April 18) shared details of a world tour – check out the dates below.
The ‘Motomani World Tour’ will be Rosalía’s first world tour and will see her travel to 15 countries for a 46-date run.
The tour begins in July in Almería, Spain at Recinto Ferial de Almeria and will then make stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more before wrapping in Paris at the French capital’s Accor Arena.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on April 22 and 10am local time. You can buy tickets for the shows here.
ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES:
JULY
06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria
09 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja
12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros
14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum
16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur
19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo
AUGUST
01 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret
14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex
19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex
22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall
25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar
28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena
SEPTEMBER
03 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
09 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo
15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
OCTOBER
02 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
04 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
08 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival
NOVEMBER
25 – Porto, Portugal – Altice Forum Braga
27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
DECEMBER
01 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
04 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
07 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
18 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
Rosalía’s album ‘Motomami’, which dropped on March 18, received a glowing five-star review from NME’s Nick Levine, who described the record and its songs as some of “the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.
“Rosalía isn’t so much carving out her own lane as building her own ultra-modern, super-bendy sonic motorway. It’s one you’ll want to hurtle down again and again.”
Recently, Rosalía shared her admiration for BLACKPINK member Lisa, and also sent the K-pop star a copy of her latest album ‘Motomami’.
The Spanish singer-songwriter recently sat down for an interview with Radio Disney México in light of the release of her latest album. During the interview, she was asked if she would be open to venturing into Asian music.
“I really like Lisa [of BLACKPINK]. I’m a fan of her,” she sai [as translated by Koreaboo]. However, when asked about the possibility of a collaboration between the two musicians, Rosalía said that she would have to leave that up to fate though continued to praise Lisa.
“I really love her, this girl dances so well,” she said.