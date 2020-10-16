Rosie Carney covers Radiohead’s ‘The Bends’ and debuts stirring rendition of ‘Bones’

Rising singer-songwriter Rosie Carney has recorded her own take on Radiohead‘s ‘The Bends’, which is set to arrive later this year. You can listen to her recording of ‘Bones’ below first on NME.

The Irish singer set herself the challenge of re-recording the entirety of Radiohead’s classic 1995 album after initially laying down a cover of ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ while undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

After plotting out the majority of the record on Garageband, she enlisted the help of co-producer Jamie Macneal, who added violin, viola, cello, drums, horns, woodwinds and vocoder remotely.

Describing her take on ‘Bones’, Carney explained: “I recorded ‘Bones’ the day before I flew home to spend the rest of lockdown with my family in Ireland.

“I listened to it nonstop as I travelled from my flat in London into the middle of nowhere. Every single line resonated with me on such a deep level and after this one I became far more confident in how I wanted the songs to sound if they were mine.”

Carney’s love of Radiohead also stems from her teenage years, with the singer recalling how she suffered an anxiety attack after seeing them as a teenager.

The latest project comes after Carney released her debut album, ‘Bare’, in January 2019.