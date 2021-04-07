Rostam shares title track from new album ‘Changephobia’

Rostam has shared the fourth single from his forthcoming second solo album ‘Changephobia’, which also serves as its title track.

The song, released today (April 7), follows the release of singles ‘Unfold You’ last October, ‘These Kids We Knew’ in February and ‘4Runner’ last month. All four will appear on ‘Changephobia’, which is set for release on June 4.

In a press statement, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist noted that ‘Changephobia’ was “one of the last songs” written for the album.

“The chorus came to me sitting at the piano in my living room,” he said.

“I spent weeks picking up and putting down ideas for the verses. One day I sat down with an acoustic guitar, feeling close to giving up on the song altogether. All of a sudden, a new melody, a new feeling and new words came out of me. I felt like I could be honest with myself about what I wanted to say.”

Rostam goes on to say that the song is “about something we can all be guilty of”, that being “avoiding our own feelings”.

“I think of it as a reminder not to,” he added.

‘Changephobia’ will arrive just under four years after Rostam’s solo debut, 2017’s ‘Half Light’. Upon its release, NME gave the album a three-star review. “Rostam may have defined Vampire Weekend‘s sound,” it read, “but with ‘Half-Light’ he begins to define himself.”

Since that album’s release, Rostam has worked on music by the likes of Clairo and HAIM, as well as the songs ‘Harmony Hall’ and ‘We Belong Together’ by his former band Vampire Weekend, which he left in 2016.