Rowoon will not join SF9 during their comeback next month

FNC Entertainment has announced that Rowoon will not be taking part in SF9‘s album promotions next month.

Today (June 24), the music label shared in a statement to South Korean publication MyDaily that SF9 member Rowoon would not be taking part in the group’s promotions for their forthcoming album, currently slated for release next month.

“Rowoon faced an inevitable situation in which he had to work on a tight schedule due to the combination of drama filming schedules during the long-running album production period,” wrote FNC, as translated by Soompi.

“As he finished the drama as scheduled, we had a deep discussion about preparing for the next album and decided that it was right to show a better performance with a better level of completion,” FNC added, saying that it was “inevitably decided” that Rowoon would not participate in both the production and promotion of SF9’s new album.

“We ask for your understanding about Rowoon unfortunately not being able to participate in this album, which many fans have been looking forward to, and we ask for your generous support and interest in SF9’s comeback and other various activities.”

Aside from Rowoon, bandmates Inseong and Youngbin will also not appear on the boyband’s upcoming comeback. The two K-pop idols had enlisted for mandatory military service earlier this year in March.

SF9 was confirmed to be making a comeback in July as a six-member outfit, marking their first domestic release of 2022. The new record will also act as the follow-up to their November 2021 mini-album ‘Rumination’, which was led by the title track ‘Trauma’.