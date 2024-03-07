Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry sells half of his music catalogue

Roxy Music‘s frontman Bryan Ferry has sold 50 per cent of his music catalogue in a deal with Iconic Artist Group.

The deal includes a range of assets from Ferry’s music career including his solo work as well as the work from his time with Roxy Music. Iconic Artists Group also acquired half of the singer’s sound recording, publishing, and name, image and likeness rights. The company did not reveal any financial details of the deal but has said that it will “develop and expand the renowned artist’s musical legacy to new generations of fans,” (per Billboard).

Speaking about the deal, Ferry said, “I’m pleased to be working with everyone at Iconic on finding new ways to share my music with the world. I’m excited to see what possibilities unfold,” (per Billboard).

Iconic Artist’s president Jimmy Edwards added to the statement, calling Ferry a “true musical pioneer who blended art, fashion, and rock & roll into a captivating and enduring sound,” (per Far Out Magazine).

In both Roxy Music and his solo career, Ferry has released 24 albums in over 50 years. While in the English rock band, the singer wrote nearly all of the group’s tracks beginning with their 1972 self-titled debut until their eighth and final LP, 1982’s ‘Avalon’. He has also co-written with his bandmates Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera. Roxy Music is best known for their hits such as ‘Love Is the Drug’, ‘All I Want Is You’, ‘Virginia Plain’, ‘Dance Away’, ‘Avalon’ and radio staple ‘More Than This’.

Roxy Music were one of the bands to pioneer the New Wave genre. The band featured Ferry’s unique vocals and once saw Brian Eno as their synth player. They became one of the most defining acts of their time.

Ferry’s solo career also occurred at the same time as his work with Roxy Music. It began with 1973’s ‘These Foolish things’ and continued until 2018’s ‘Bitter-Sweet’. His 1985 LP ‘Boys And Girls’ earned the Number One spot on the UK Charts upon its release.

The singer is the latest to join Iconic Artists Group’s roster of acts which includes the likes of Rod Stewart – who sold his catalogue for near $100 million, The Beach Boys, Cher, Linda Ronstadt, Joe Cocker, Dean Martin and Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmates David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, among others.

In other Roxy Music news, guitarist Phil Manzanera recently announced details of a memoir, Revolución To Roxy.