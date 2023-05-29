NewsMusic News

Royal Blood go viral for annoyed reaction to Radio One’s Big Weekend crowd

"We're having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic"

By Emma Wilkes
Royal Blood
Royal Blood. CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

A video of Royal Blood becoming annoyed with the crowd at Radio One’s Big Weekend has gone viral, sparking a variety of reactions.

The duo performed yesterday (May 28) at Camperdown Park in Dundee as part of Radio One’s annual festival, where they weren’t too impressed with how the crowd reacted to them.

“I guess I should actually introduce ourselves seeing as no-one actually knows who we are,” frontman Mike Kerr said at the beginning of the clip. “We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music.

“Who likes rock music?” he asked the crowd, getting a small cheer. “Nine people. Brilliant,” he remarked before introducing drummer Ben Thatcher.

Later, Kerr remarked, “We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic,” before turning to the camera and asking: “Will you clap for us? Will you clap? You’re busy. Can you clap? Yes, even he’s clapping. What does that say about you?”

After finishing their last song, Kerr is seen throwing his guitar to the floor and leaving the stage with both middle fingers stuck up at the crowd.

Kerr’s annoyance with the crowd was met with a variety of responses. Some pointed out that as a rock band, Royal Blood were an outlier on Radio One’s Big Weekend pop-oriented bill, had only been announced for the festival a few weeks prior and were also playing to a crowd made up of people waiting around for Niall Horan. While some understood their frustration, others wondered what they could have expected.

“Royal Blood are too sick that crowd is boring,” wrote one Twitter user, while one added: “Royal Blood are brilliant and possibly at the wrong festival. That crowd was waiting for Niall Horan.”

Others thought the way Kerr spoke to the crowd was rude:

Last week, Royal Blood announced their fourth album, ‘Back To The Water Below’ and released its lead single, ‘Mountains At Midnight’. The album is due for release on September 8.

As well as opening for Muse at their upcoming stadium shows, they will be playing many other festivals this summer before embarking on a headline tour in October.

The headline tour begins on October 20 at Manchester’s O2 Apollo, running for 10 days and finishing in Dublin at the Olympia Theatre.

General sale tickets for the gigs go on sale on Friday, June 2 at 9am BST – you can buy yours here.

JUNE 2023
20 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium (with Muse)
21-25 – Glastonbury Festival
25 – Milton Keynes Bowl (with Muse)

JULY 2023
9 – Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
23 – Oxford, Truck Festival
27-30 – Kendal, Kendal Calling
28-30 – Derbyshire, Y NOT? Festival
29 – Brighton, Beach

OCTOBER 2023
20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
22 – Stockton, Globe
24 – London, Eventim Apollo
25 – Liverpool, Uni The Mountford Hall
26 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls
27 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
29 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building
30 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

