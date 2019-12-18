Royal Blood are among the artists to have contributed to a new charity campaign which has overseen the recording of the first ‘silent’ Christmas track.

The Children’s Society, a charity that helps the most vulnerable children and young people in Britain, are behind this novel and thought-provoking creation.

As well as Royal Blood, the likes of The Amazons, Martin Kemp and KT Tunstall have all pitched in to “give their silence for the track so that voices of children living in challenging circumstances can be heard”.

The silent track aims to highlight “the stark reality for thousands of children, suffering in silence, who will be experiencing abuse and neglect this Christmas,” a press release explains.

You can stream the track on Spotify now, and you can donate to The Children’s Society here.

“Christmas is a time for family, love, light, and music. Yet, for so many children around the UK, it is none of these things,” Mark Russell, Chief Executive of The Children’s Society, said. “Instead it is a reminder of how different their lives are from those around them. For them, Christmas is broken.

“The silent track is a much-needed reminder that so many children are deprived not only of the Christmas spirit but of a voice each and every day. Alongside the artists who have given their silence to show their solidarity, we believe that we can give a voice to the children who need us the most, this Christmas and beyond.”

