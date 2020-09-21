Royal Blood to return with new single ‘Trouble’s Coming’ this week

Royal Blood are set to return with new music this week – hear a teaser of new material below.

The track in question is called ‘Trouble’s Coming’, and will be released on Thursday (September 24).

The new music arrives after the band began teasing a comeback last week, sharing a photo of a vintage orange Ford vehicle with the licence plate “ROYAL” and the caption “24.09”.

From the evidence of the teaser (which you can watch below), ‘Trouble’s Coming’, which can be pre-ordered on 7″ vinyl and pre-saved on streaming services, sounds like a suitably huge return for the Brighton duo.

Royal Blood’s last album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ was released three years ago, and last year the duo debuted two new tracks on a festival tour, where they performed at Reading & Leeds Festival.

Speaking to NME about new material last year, the band said they have “some monsters hidden up our sleeves”.

Earlier this summer, Royal Blood shared their support for the global Black Lives Matter movement, which gained pace following the death of George Floyd.

“We have been described as ‘two guys making a lot of noise’ for nearly 6 years now, but the truth is we are two white males, adopting and basking in an entire genre of music that was created by black culture and black musicians,” the duo wrote, encouraging fans to educate themselves on social injustices.

“Our white privilege knows no bounds and has provided us every stepping stone of opportunity required along the way for a band like ours to get to the position we’re currently in.”