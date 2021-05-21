NewsMusic News

Watch Royal Blood rip through ‘Typhoons’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The duo deliver a searing performance of the title track to their latest album

By Alex Gallagher
Royal Blood performing on Kimmel
Still from Royal Blood's performance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'.

Royal Blood have appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they ripped through the title track from latest album ‘Typhoons’.

The remotely-filmed performance sees the duo – Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher – deliver a searing rendition of the single, complete with backing vocalists, keyboardist and kaleidoscopic lighting arrangement similar to the album’s artwork.

Watch Royal Blood perform ‘Typhoons’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live below:

Their third album, Royal Blood released ‘Typhoons’ last month, alongside news of a massive UK arena tour for 2022. Recorded between 2019 and August of last year, the album was largely self-produced, with production on a handful of tracks handled by Josh Homme and Paul Epworth.

In a four-star review of ‘Typhoons’, NME hailed the album as their best work to date, praising the band for “[showing] what can really be achieved if you break your own walls down and let a little light in.”

Earlier this month, the Brighton rockers scored their third consecutive UK Number One album with ‘Typhoons’, and claimed the biggest opening week for a British act in 2021.

Last week, the band shared an orchestral version of album single ‘Limbo’, recorded with a 16-piece string accompaniment at Abbey Road Studios.

