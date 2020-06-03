ROYBOY wins triple j Unearthed’s DIY Supergroup competition

Mysterious Sydney hip-hop act ROYBOY have won triple j Unearthed’s DIY Supergroup competition, with his track ‘switchUP’.

The competition allowed up-and-coming acts to use samples provided by Tame Impala, Flume, Amy Shark, Tkay Maidza, Tash Sultana, G Flip, Middle Kids and The Jungle Giants to create an entirely new song.

‘switchUP’ features a Tame Impala bassline, a G Flip drum sample, some of Flume’s synths and warped Amy Shark vocals. Listen to it below.

ROYBOY was one of five finalists for the competition, beating out Wolfjay and Austen, EAST AV3, JEFFE and JIM ALXNDR. ROYBOY shouted out their fellow finalists in a video posted to Instagram.

“As well as slick production and the outrageous personality coming through on the track, ROYBOY’s entry for this comp won us over by really nailing the mission statement of the DIY Supergroup,” triple j Unearthed music director Dave Ruby Howe said in a press statement.

“They’ve used elements from some of Australia’s biggest names but done it in a way that feels wholly their own and the end result is a destructive alley oop of a track.”

As the winner, ROYBOY will have ‘switchUP’ on rotation on both triple j and triple j Unearthed.