Listen to Royel Otis’ dreamy playlist to accompany The Cover

NME’s latest stars of The Cover, Royel Otis, have shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – check it out below.

The Australian indie duo are on this week’s (February 19) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Royel Otis’ profile here, written by Rishi Shah and featuring photography by Danny Draxx.

Accompanying the story is an exclusive playlist curated by Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic: ‘Songs To Cheese To’, which runs the gamut from King Krule to Stereolab to Fontaines D.C. to former Cover artists Paris Texas. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

Royel Otis land on The Cover just days after the release of their highly anticipated debut album ‘Pratts & Pain’, which was written and recorded in south London with Speedy Wunderground boss and “mad scientist” Dan Carey. In the story, the pair reflect on their connection to London, where they held their first-ever tour, and their place within the Aussie music scene: “There’s probably an Australian indie sound. I feel like we’re not completely in it,” shares Pavlovic. Maddell adds: “Even though they are amazing… all we want to do is try to not be compared to Tame Impala!”

Elsewhere, Royel Otis tell us about their viral cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Saltburn anthem ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, their friendship with labelmate and fellow Cover artist Genesis Owusu and more.

Read the full Cover story with Royel Otis here.