Röyksopp share immersive new track ‘The Ladder’

Röyksopp have dropped off their second new track in two weeks – you can listen to ‘The Ladder’ below.

The Norwegian electronic music outfit launched an official Instagram account last month, teasing a forthcoming project and encouraging fans to “Press R” in order to discover new music.

Soon after, on New Year’s Day (January 1), the duo shared a new two-minute song titled ‘(Nothing But) Ashes…’. No further info was disclosed.

Now, they’ve returned with yet another record, the extremely immersive ‘The Ladder’. The track comes alongside a Jonathan Zawada-directed visualiser, which you can watch below.

Röyksopp’s last album, ‘The Inevitable End’, was released in 2014, although they’ve released a number of remixes, collaborations and monthly “lost tapes” obscurities since then. At the time of ‘The Inevitable End’’s release, the group said it would be their final album.

“We feel like this is a goodbye to the traditional album format,” they said in a press release at the time. “In our consecutive run of albums, we have been able to say what we want to say and do what we want to do with the LP. We’re not going to stop making music, but the album format as such, this is the last thing from us.”

Fans have speculated that what Röyksopp are teasing could be a new album, although the duo have given no indication at present that they want to return to making full-length records.

In 2016, Röyksopp returned with a new track called ‘Never Ever’, a one-off single that marked their first release since ‘The Inevitable End’.