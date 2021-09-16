Ruby Fields announces ‘Been Doin It for a Bit’ album launch show, Queensland tour dates

Ruby Fields has announced a launch show for her debut studio album, ‘Been Doin It for a Bit’, as well as dates in Queensland next January.

The shows, announced today (September 16), will commence with a performance at the Billinudgel Hotel, located near Byron Bay, next Saturday on September 25. It will take place a day after Fields’ album is released.

Beyond that, Fields and her band – lead guitarist Adam Newling, bassist Tas Wilson and drummer Patrick Rogers – will play six headlining shows across Queensland in January 2022.

Watch Ruby Fields’ video for ‘Song About a Boy’ below:

In a statement via her newsletter, Fields expressed both gratitude and excitement at being able to perform live – serving as one of the very rare instances in Australia where it is currently possible to do so.

“Can’t wait to have a schooner with yas,” she quipped.

Fields announced ‘Been Doin It for a Bit’ in July 2021. Its release has been preceded by three singles thus far: ‘Pretty Grim’, ‘R.E.G.O.’ and the aforementioned ‘Song About a Boy’.

It follows on from Fields’ two EP releases, 2018’s ‘Your Dad’s Opinion for Dinner’ and 2019’s ‘Permanent Hermit’.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, and available via Fields’ website.

Ruby Fields’ ‘Been Doin It For A Bit’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 25 – Billinudgel, Billinudgel Hotel

JANUARY

20 – Cairns, Gilligan’s

21 – Townsville, UniBar

22 – Mackay, Seabreeze

27 – Toowoomba, Highfields

28 – Maroochydore, SolBar

29 – Gold Coast, Miami Marchetta