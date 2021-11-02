Ruby Fields announces east coast theatre tour to launch debut album ‘Been Doin’ It For A Bit’

Sydney-native indie rocker Ruby Fields has announced a three-date run of shows in support of her debut album, ‘Been Doin’ It For A Bit’.

The short stint will see Fields and her band take to stages in Brisbane and Sydney next February, with a Melbourne show also booked in for April.

All three gigs will take place in theatres, Fields saying on Instagram that “this is the way we wanted the songs seen and experienced”. She promises “lotsa cool shit”, but assures fans there’ll also be “lotsa laughs still”. It’s unclear when tickets for the tour go on sale, but when they do, they’ll be available from Fields’ website.

Advertisement

The singer-songwriter also has a slate of regional Queensland shows around the bend, with dates in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Toowoomba, Maroochydore and the Gold Coast all lined up for January.

‘Been Doin’ It For A Bit’ landed independently back in September, flanked by the singles ‘Song About A Boy’, ‘R.E.G.O’ and ‘Bottle’o’.

NME gave the record a four-star review upon release, writing: “Throughout its 12 tracks, Fields paints a portrait of herself as someone who’d be fun to crack tinnies with on a scorching Sunday afternoon at the beach … but she also puts herself forward as someone you could have a heart-to-heart conversation with at 4AM.”

It was also highlighted as one of NME’s top picks for September, with writer David James Young saying to “expect more earnest, wry and uniformly rousing indie pub-rock that shoots for the stars but never forgets the world at large”.

Ruby Fields’ 2022 ‘Been Doin’ It For A Bit’ tour dates are:

Advertisement

FEBRUARY

Friday 18 – Brisbane, QPAC

Saturday 26 – Sydney, City Recital Hall

APRIL

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, Recital Centre