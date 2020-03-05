Ruby Fields announces one-off Coolangatta concert

Ruby Fields is putting on a very special one-off show in Coolangatta at the end of this month, and she’s bringing some friends along with her.

Joining the ‘Dinosaurs’ singer-songwriter will be Bankstown’s Pist Idiots, punk surf rock outfit Goons Of Doom and Byron Bay’s Cupid & The Stupids.

The show takes place during the Corona Open Gold Coast surfing competition on March 27 at Coolangatta Hotel.

In a brief statement on social media about the show, Fields said that she’s been working hard to put this gig together for a long time.

“Been putting this one together a while!” she wrote. “At the place where they do the comp thing. I can’t surf for shit either. What a dream of good friends.”

This performance will be Ruby’s last show before she undertakes a national tour as part of Groovin The Moo’s 2020 lineup, hitting regional towns across the country.

It’ll be a big weekend for live music fans in Coolangatta, with The Drop festival happening the following day on March 28 in the suburb’s Marine Parade. The Drop will feature performances from The Presets, Boy & Bear, Ball Park Music and more.

Tickets for the Coolangatta show are available now via Oztix.

