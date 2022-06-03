Ruby Fields, Bernard Fanning, Kingswood and more to compete in charity golf tournament

A group of Australian musicians – including Ruby Fields, Bernard Fanning and Didirri plus bands like Dune Rats, The Jungle Giants and Kingswood – will compete against a cohort of industry figures in a golf tournament for charity.

Dubbed the inaugural Music Industry Masters (MIM) Cup, the match will take place at the Byron Bay Golf Club on July 21, a day before the comeback edition of Splendour In The Grass kicks off. It comes in partnership with the festival, though only a small handful of the names listed for the tournament will perform at Splendour.

Other acts who’ll compete include The Delta Riggs, Skegss and The Rubens. Grinspoon will be represented by guitarist Pat Davern, while Alice Ivy, Robbie Miller and Timi Temple round out the fray.

Artists will go up against a group of more than 20 key names in the Australian music industry, including former Powderfinger bassist John Collins (who operates Brisbane venues the Triffid and Fortitude Music Hall) plus representatives from Secret Sounds, Mushroom Group and more.

Spots for both teams are still available. In a press release, it’s noted that “everyone who works in the music industry and enjoys a hit is encouraged to join in the fun, no matter what skill level you are”. Expressions of interest can be registered here, while a limited batch of tickets for non-golfers will be made available on July 1.

Players will compete in the game over nine holes of three-ball ambrose, with a party – boasting its own, as-yet-unannounced live music program – due to be held after the tournament. All proceeds from the event will be split between three charities: not-for-profit record label Music In Exile, CrewCare, and the Ngunya Jargoon Indigenous Protected Area.

“The aim of the MIM Cup,” the press release notes, “is to unite the music industry, raise money for worthy causes, and create an environment where we can both celebrate our community, acknowledge our failings and reflect on what we can do better.”