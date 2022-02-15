Ruby Fields shares stripped-back ‘Live From Repentance Creek Hall’ EP

Ruby Fields has shared a new live EP, ‘Live From Repentance Creek Hall’, which includes a previously-unreleased song.

Released today (February 16), the EP follows on from Fields’ 2021 debut album ‘Been Doin’ It For A Bit’. The performance was recorded and filmed in October last year at the titular Repentance Creek Hall, located in the Byron Hinterland of New South Wales.

In addition to recording stripped-back and reimagined songs from the album, ‘Live From Repentance Creek Hall’ also contains a new song, ‘River’, which Fields originally wrote while travelling through Nepal.

The performance was also filmed, with Fields and her band once again working with longtime collaborator Jamieson Kerr as director and editor.

Stream the EP and watch the full ‘Live From Repentance Creek Hall’ performance below:

Fields herself has described the release as “a different imagining of these songs and how I heard them once upon a time”.

Upon its release last year, ‘Been Doin It For A Bit’ went to number-one on the ARIA Albums Chart. It was also voted in 10th place in triple j’s album poll by listeners as one of their favourite albums of the year.

Support from triple j listeners continued last month, when the album’s single ‘Kitchen’ was voted in at number 57 in the 2021 Hottest 100. Earlier in the countdown, Fields’ lead guitarist Adam Newling also made his solo debut in the Hottest 100 with his song ‘Sweetness’ coming in at number 98.

Fields and her band are set to begin their east coast album tour this Friday with a performance at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane. This will be followed by shows at the City Recital Hall in Sydney on February 26 and the Melbourne Recital Centre on April 23.